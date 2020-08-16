Pawan Kalyan Birthday CDP Sets A New World Record With 65 Million Tweets!

Pawan Kalyan, the popular star of Telugu cinema is all set to celebrate his 49th birthday on September 2, 2020. The Pawan Kalyan fans had recently released the much-awaited birthday CDP of their idol, through social media pages. And, the latest reports suggest that Pawan Kalyan birthday CDP has set a new world record.

Interestingly, Pawan Kalyan's birthday CDP has now set a new world record on Twitter, by crossing a whopping 65 Million tweets in just 24 hours. It is the highest number of tweets for the birthday CDP of any actor, across the world. The Pawan Kalyan birthday CDP has also set another record, by crossing 1 Million views in just 7 minutes.

However, the Pawan Kalyan Birthday CDP has thus broken the record set by the HBD Mahesh Babu hashtag. To the uninitiated, the Mahesh Babu birthday hashtag had crossed 60.36 Million views in 24 hours and is currently in the second spot.

As per the latest reports, the Pawan Kalyan fans are all set to celebrate their idol's birthday on a grand scale on social media. The fans are reportedly planning to make the Vakeel Saab actor trend on all social media platforms on September 2, 2020, with a birthday special hashtag.

Coming to his acting career, Pawan Kalyan is all set to make a comeback the silver screen after a short hiatus, with the highly anticipated upcoming movie Vakeel Saab. The movie, which is said to be the official remake of the Amitabh Bachchan starring acclaimed Bollywood movie courtroom drama Pink, is directed by Venu Sriram. Vakeel Saab, which is originally slated to hit the theaters on May 15, 2020, is currently postponed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

