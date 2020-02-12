    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Pawan Kalyan Helps Producer AM Rathnam For His Next; Read Deets

      By
      |

      Power star Pawan Kalyan who is currently more active in politics is set to work in AM Rathnam's next venture. Reportedly, the Telugu star has helped the producer by giving nod to the film.

      As per media reports, Pawan Kalyan was impressed with the script narrated by Krish. He asked Rathnam to bankroll the project as he is the one producer who is said to have paid a huge amount of Rs 5 crores even during his struggling days. The veteran producer AM Rathnam currently has no Tamil or Telugu films.

      The budget of this film is said to be Rs 100 crores excluding Pawan Kalyan's fees. Hence, Rathnam who is already going through a financial crisis asked the power star to share the profits instead of taking huge fees.

      Pawan Kalyan

      Reportedly, Pawan quickly agreed to this proposal and helped Rathnam. Clarity on the profits will be known only after the film's release. As per the latest updates, the film is titled as Virupaksha i.e. another word for Lord Shiva. Pawan's character name is Veeru in the film.

      Meanwhile, Krish is planning to complete the shoot as soon as possible. He is aiming to release the film in the second half of 2020. The film is said to be a pan-India release. On the other hand, Pawan Kalyan is currently busy shooting for Pink's Telugu remake. It's being helmed by Sriram Venu and jointly produced by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju.

      Apart from Telugu remake of Pink, Pawan Kalyan will also be seen in Harish Shankar's untitled film. The film is said to have Shruti Haasan as the female lead opposite power star. The official confirmation about the same is yet to come.

      Also Read : Shruti Haasan To Be Pawan Kalyan's Leading Lady In Harish Shankar's next?

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X