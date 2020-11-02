Pawan Kalyan Resumes Shooting For Vakeel Saab, Picture From The Sets Goes Viral!

Power Star Pawan Kalyan has finally joined the team of his upcoming film Vakeel Saab on Sunday (November 1). A picture of the actor from the sets has now gone viral, in which he can be seen donning lawyer's attire while interacting with media persons, which looks like a sequence from the highly awaited film.

The fans literally couldn't keep calm with the news and the picture coming in and trended hashtag #VakeelSaab on Twitter, to celebrate the comeback of Power Star. It is to be noted, that the actor has joined the sets after an 8-month long break owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. If reports are to be believed, Pawan Kalyan will be shooting for the film in a single schedule. It is said that major portions of the film were already shot before the pandemic and only 20 days of shoot is left as of now.

The film's shoot had resumed a few days ago in Hyderabad with a cast including Nivetha Thomas, Anjali and Ananya Nagalla.

On a related note, Vakeel Saab is the official remake of Bollywood courtroom drama Pink. Pawan Kalyan will reprise the role of Amitabh Bachchan in the movie while Nivetha Thomas will reprise the role of Taapsee Pannu and Anjali will take up Kirti Kulhari's role. The drama directed by Venu Sriram, has been jointly produced by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor. The plot will revolve around sexual violence against women.

Notably, the film was earlier scheduled for May 2020 release, but was postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. Recent grapevine suggests that the makers of Vakeel Saab are eyeing a Sankranthi 2021 release.

Production No 12 Announced: Pawan Kalyan To Play A High Voltage Role In Saagar K Chandra's Film

Pawan Kalyan Starrer Vakeel Saab's Satellite Rights Sold For Rs 16.5 Crore?