    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Pawan Kalyan’s Co-star Nikesha Says Hollywood & Tollywood Are Same When It Comes To S*xual Abuse

      By
      |

      Entertainment industry is infamous for casting couch. In the wake of #MeToo movement started in India by Tanushree Dutta, many actresses came out and shared their experi-ences of casting couch and s*xual abuse. Recently, Pawan Kalyan's co-star from Puli Nikesha Patel too shared her experience of facing casting couch in the Tollywood industry.

      Nikesha Patel, who made Telugu film debut in Pawan Kalyan-starrer Puli, said that casting couch in the industry is a reality. In an interview with a leading portal, Nikesha said, "There are many people who harass actresses. Many asked me to compromise for the offers. But I couldn't do it. That is the main reason I did not get many offers. Every-one comes to the entertainment industry with huge dreams. Even after you do a good movie, some actresses stop taking up offers because of the unprofessional people."

      Nikesha Patel

      Moreover, the Stylish Star Pawan Kalyan's heroine, Nikesha Patel also said that there is no difference between Hollywood and Tollywood when it comes to s*xual abuse. She said, "There are many people who harass actresses. Many asked me to compromise for the offers. But I couldn't do it. That is the main reason I did not get many offers. Every-one comes to the entertainment industry with huge dreams. Even after you do a good movie, some actresses stop taking up offers because of the unprofessional people." "The actresses who have a filmy background may not face casting couch," she added.

      Nikesha Patel also opened up about her marriage plans. She said, "When I plan to tie the knot with someone, I will inform everyone. Before entering films, I had a boyfriend. He said that he wouldn't be able to marry me because I am an actress."

      Also Read : Nikesha Patel Gets Trolled For Her Tweet About Pawan Kalyan, Takes A Break From Social Media

      Talking about her films, Nikesha's debut film Puli bombed at the box office. She will next be seen in Tamil film Aayiram Jenmangal which is being helmed by Ezhil.

      Story first published: Friday, April 3, 2020, 14:15 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 3, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X