Pawan Kalyan’s Co-star Nikesha Says Hollywood & Tollywood Are Same When It Comes To S*xual Abuse

Entertainment industry is infamous for casting couch. In the wake of #MeToo movement started in India by Tanushree Dutta, many actresses came out and shared their experi-ences of casting couch and s*xual abuse. Recently, Pawan Kalyan's co-star from Puli Nikesha Patel too shared her experience of facing casting couch in the Tollywood industry.

Nikesha Patel, who made Telugu film debut in Pawan Kalyan-starrer Puli, said that casting couch in the industry is a reality. In an interview with a leading portal, Nikesha said, "There are many people who harass actresses. Many asked me to compromise for the offers. But I couldn't do it. That is the main reason I did not get many offers. Every-one comes to the entertainment industry with huge dreams. Even after you do a good movie, some actresses stop taking up offers because of the unprofessional people."

Moreover, the Stylish Star Pawan Kalyan's heroine, Nikesha Patel also said that there is no difference between Hollywood and Tollywood when it comes to s*xual abuse. "The actresses who have a filmy background may not face casting couch," she added.

Nikesha Patel also opened up about her marriage plans. She said, "When I plan to tie the knot with someone, I will inform everyone. Before entering films, I had a boyfriend. He said that he wouldn't be able to marry me because I am an actress."

Talking about her films, Nikesha's debut film Puli bombed at the box office. She will next be seen in Tamil film Aayiram Jenmangal which is being helmed by Ezhil.