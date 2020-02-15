Pawan Kalyan’s Ex-Wife Renu Desai Rubbishes Reports Of Him Gifting Her Rs 5 Crore Flat

A few days ago, reports were doing round in tinsel town that actor-politician Pawan Kalyan gifted a flat worth Rs 5 crore to his ex-wife Renu Desai and his kids in Hyderabad. The report stated that Renu and her kids will be moving to Hyderabad so that they can stay close to Pawan Kalyan and his family.

However, after seeing these reports, Renu Desai got furious and rubbished the news. In a Facebook post, Renu slammed media and wrote, "I bought it with my hard-earned money. And till now, I didn't receive any unjustifiable alimony from my former husband. I request the media to be responsible and show some dignity towards single mothers like me."

Pawan Kalyan and Renu Desai's marriage lasted for 3 years. They have two kids - son Akira Nandan and daughter Aadya. After divorce, Pawan now got married to Russian Anna Lezhneva.