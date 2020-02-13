Pawan Kalyan's Film With Krish Jagarlamudi Gets A Title

Ever since Pawan Kalyan has made a comeback to the films, the superstar has been grabbing headlines every other day. The actor was away from the big screen for two years because of his political commitments. But now he is juggling both his careers quite well. In fact, the actor-turned-politician is in so much demand that he has apparently signed five films already.

Just a few days back, we reported how Pawan Kalyan starrer Pink remake has been titled, Vakeel Saab. Though the makers haven't confirmed the same, they haven't denied the news as well. And now we have got a fresh update about the megastar's film with director Krish Jagarlamudi. Reportedly, they are considering the title Virupaksha for their movie which is said to be a period drama.

Jagarlamudi's directorial venture went on floors last month and then Pawan Kalyan started shooting for the film from February 4 onwards. So currently the actor is running on a tight schedule as he is not only shooting for two films at the same time but he is also keeping up with his political commitments.

Apart from these two projects, Pawan Kalyan has also given his nod to filmmaker Harish Shankar and the duo will be working together on an out-and-out commercial film. Mythri Movie Makers will bankroll the untitled project which is going to be Kalyan's second collaboration with Harish Shankar.

As per media reports, Kalyan has been approached by young filmmaker Gowtam Tinnanuri as well and the two may indeed come together for the latter's upcoming directorial venture. And lastly, we hear Puri Jagannadh also given a narration to the superstar and he is actually going to take up the film which will be a political action-drama.

