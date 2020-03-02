Vakeel Saab First Look: Pawan Kalyan Looks Carefree As A Lawyer!

Power Star Pawan Kalyan is gearing up for his comeback after two years in Vakeel Saab. And it's a celebration mood for his fans as the first look of the actor from the movie has been dropped by the makers. Pawan Kalyan looks carefree as a lawyer in the poster contrast to Amitabh Bachchan in Pink. The makers have also announced the title of the film, Vakeel Saab. Since the announcement #VakeelSaabFirstLookPoster is trending on social media, especially Twitter.

Yesterday, the makers of the film had dropped the pre-look of PSPK 26 with the announcement of the first look poster release details.

PSPK 26 is the official remake of Bollywood courtroom drama Pink. Pawan Kalyan will reprise the role of Amitabh Bachchan in the movie while Nivetha Thomas will reprise the role of Taapsee Pannu and Anjali will take up Kirti Kulhari's role. The drama, directed by Venu Sriram, has been jointly produced by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor and will hit the theatres on May 15, 2020. The plot will revolve around sexual violence against women.