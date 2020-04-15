Pawan Kalyan's PSPK 27 Movie Script Changed Due To Coronavirus?

Novel Coronavirus has indeed taken hold of the world. The entertainment industry too has come to a standstill due to the deadly virus and the eventual nationwide lockdown. The filmmakers of Tollywood are in a dilemma about the outdoor shoots of their respective films. The travel restrictions within the country might unfold after a few more weeks, but the international journey might take months to restore.

Looking at the chances of the prolonged restrictions, makers of PSPK 27 are on all set to change the script of the movie. Apparently, Pawan Kalyan's thriller will have several changes to the script written prior to the pandemic. As per the rumours, the climax of the movie, directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, planned in Morocco deserts, will now be shot in Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City.

The makers had to take the decision as the country has registered with 10000+ positive cases and 126+ death so far. The team is planning for an indoor set in a lower budget with the help of the VFX team. Well, the plans are not yet confirmed by the director or the team of the movie, which is touted to be a period drama. The film industry has been restricted not to plan outside India schedules for at least one year post-May or June 2020.

Talking about his other projects, Pawan Kalyan is awaiting the release of Vakeel Saab. The courtroom drama, directed by Venu Sriram, will have the actor reprising the role of Amitabh Bachchan from the Bollywood flick. Bankrolled jointly by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor, the film also stars Nivetha Thomas, Anjali and Ananya Nagalla in the lead roles.

