Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab Movie First Look To Be Out On 2nd March!

Power Star Pawan Kalyan is making a comeback with Venu Sriram's Vakeel Saab (PSPK26) after three years. The movie is the official remake of Bollywood blockbuster Pink. Pawan will reprise the role of Amitabh Bachchan in the Telugu courtroom drama. As per the latest reports, the first look of Pawan Kalyan from the movie will be out on 2nd March, though there has been no official confirmation made about it. Nivetha Thomas will reprise the role of Taapsee Pannu while Anjali will take up Kirti Kulhari's role. Vakeel Saab has been jointly produced by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor and will hit the theatres on May 15, 2020.

Recently, the film's music composer Thaman S, took to Twitter to express his joy in working with the Power Star. He wrote, "As a biggest fan I can't also wait to release our #PSPK26FirstSingle The whole team is working so hard. We knw how important it is for us at the same time for every one. We shall be at our best to make the best for our #powerstar @PawanKalyan gaaru."(sic) . Also, the first single of the movie will be out on 8th March on the occasion of Women's day.

Talking about Pawan Kalyan's other projects, the actor has been roped in for a period drama directed by Krish and bankrolled by A. M. Ratnam. As per the buzz, Bhumika Chawla would team with him after 20 long years. The pair was last seen in 2001 movie, Kushi.