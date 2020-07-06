Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab To Start Rolling From September 2020! Read Deets Inside!

    Sushant Singh Rajput
      Power Star Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab is undoubtedly one of the highly anticipated movies of the year, as it marks the comeback of the actor to the industry after a couple of years. The courtroom drama, which was earlier scheduled to release on May 15, was indefinitely postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

      Well now, we hear that the makers are gearing up to shoot the pending sequences soon. Yes, you read that right! With the state governments (Telangana and Andhra Pradesh) granting permission to the makers of Telugu films to shoot in a phased manner, team Vakeel Saab is planning to resume rolling from September. It is said that the movie is now left with 20 days of shoot with sequences with the actresses pending. Grapevine suggests that major scenes of Vakeel Saab were covered before the COVID-19 pandemic. If everything goes fine and good, #PSPK27 will have its shoot wrapped up by October, and will have a 2021 Sankranthi release.

      Talking about the cast and crew of the movie, earlier there were reports that Shruti Haasan has been roped in to essay Pawan's lady love, but the actress rubbished the rumours about her inclusion. Rumour mill also suggests that Tamannaah Bhatia has taken up that role and will soon join the team.

      Directed by Venu Sriram, the courtroom drama also features Anjali, Nivetha Thomas, Ananya Nagalla and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. Bankrolled jointly by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju, Vakeel Saab is the official remake of Bollywood film Pink, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles. The movie also has a Tamil remake, Nerkonda Paarvai featuring Ajith Kumar, Shraddha Srinath and Abhirami Venkatachalam in important roles.

