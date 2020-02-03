Pawan Kalyan Starrer Pink Remake To Release On THIS Date?

Just last month, the Telugu remake of Pink starring Pawan Kalyan in the lead went on floors in Hyderabad. The actor-turned-politician will be gracing the big screen this year after a two-year hiatus and therefore fans are eagerly waiting for the Pink remake to hit the screens. While the movie is yet to be titled, we have got a new update on the much-awaited courtroom drama.

Well, if the latest buzz is true then the Telugu version of Pink will arrive in theatres this summer. To be specific, the makers have apparently locked May 15 as the release date. However, the final confirmation on the same is awaited. Co-produced by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju, Pawan Kalyan's film is being helmed by Venu Sriram and also stars Nivetha Thomas, Anjali and Ananya Nagalla in the lead roles.

The makers are expected to wrap up the film by March and then the star cast will get busy promoting the film from March 25 onwards which is Ugadi. We hear the title of the film will also be unveiled on the same day. While the Telugu version has been tweaked a bit for the Tollywood audience, last year, the Tamil version made its way to the cinema halls and turned out to be a hit venture. The original version came out in 2016 and became one of the biggest Bollywood hits of that year.

Kalyan, who has been shooting for the Pink remake non-stop, has reportedly signed one more film. Yes, after the courtroom drama, the 48-year-old will be seen in a period drama directed by Krish Jagarlamudi. Though there has been no official announcement as yet, reports suggest that the duo will soon start working on the project.

Coming back to the Pink remake, Trivikram Srinivas has written the dialogues and S Thaman is composing the music for the film. Also, since Pawan Kalyan is making a comeback of sorts, he is allegedly charging Rs 60 crore for playing the lead. That's obviously a humungous figure but the makers haven't confirmed the reports regarding the actor's remuneration.

