Pawan Kalyan Starts Shooting for Telugu Remake of Pink

Pawan Kalyan, who has been away from the big screen for over two years now, has finally returned to the movies. This year the actor-turned-politician will be seen in the Telugu remake of Hindi film Pink. Directed by Venu Sriram, the film is being co-produced by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju.

According to the latest reports, the highly anticipated film went on floors in Hyderabad a few days back. The news was confirmed after the pictures from the sets started doing the rounds of social media. While the film is yet to be titled, along with Kalyan, the remake will also star Nivetha Thomas, Anjali and Ananya Nagalla in the lead roles.

Pink, which released way back in 2016 and turned out to be a huge box office hit, was remade in Tamil last year. Titled Nerkonda Paarvai, the movie starred Ajith Kumar in the lead along with Shraddha Srinath, Abhirami Venkatachalam, and Andrea Tariang. The courtroom drama not only fared well and earned money but also earned Ajith a few awards. Boney Kapoor produced the Tamil version and the movie was directed by H Vinoth.

Coming back to the Telugu remake, we hear Trivikram Srinivas has written the dialogues and S Thaman will be composing the music for the film. Apparently, the makers are going to pay Pawan Kalyan a whopping Rs 60 crore for playing the lead. Now that's a humungous number, right? However, the same hasn't been confirmed yet. In fact, the makers are yet to make an official announcement regarding the rest of the cast.

Anyway, we are glad that Pawan Kalyan is back and we definitely can't wait to see him on the big screen. Since the original and the Tamil version of Pink minted big money at the box office and impressed the audience as well, we are sure the Telugu remake won't disappoint either.

