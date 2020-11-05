Pawan Kalyan Takes Hyderabad Metro To Reach Vakeel Saab’s Shoot Location; Pictures Win The Internet!

Hyderabad Metro had a star passenger recently. Power Star Pawan Kalyan decided to take the metro to reach Vakeel Saab's shooting location in Miyapur. The actor, who has a huge fan following in the state shocked many with his recent decision to travel like a commoner.

In a few pictures that have gone viral, Pawan can be seen donning a white shirt with a black blazer and trousers. The actor looked uber cool as he wore a black sunglasses, which is one of his quintessential accessories. He was seen interacting with the passengers in the metro train while also maintaining social distancing and wearing mask amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He was accompanied by one of the producers of Vakeel Saab, Dil Raju and a few personal guards. Power Star boarded Metro at Madhapur and got down at Ameerpet for a connection train to Miyapur station. Well, the netizens are in awe with the pictures that have gone viral on the internet now and are trending #VakeelSaab to celebrate his stint.

Here Are A Few Pictures Of Pawan Kalyan

Talking about Vakeel Saab, his upcoming project which is also his comeback movie, the actor recently joined the team for shooting after an 8-month break owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. A picture of Pawan from the sets had gone viral, in which he was seen donning lawyer's attire while interacting with media persons, which looked like a sequence from the film.

Vakeel Saab is the official remake of Bollywood courtroom drama Pink. In the film, Pawan Kalyan will reprise the role of Amitabh Bachchan while Nivetha Thomas will reprise the role of Taapsee Pannu and Anjali will take up Kirti Kulhari's role. The drama directed by Venu Sriram, has been jointly produced by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor.

Recent grapevine suggests that the makers of Vakeel Saab are gearing up to drop its official trailer on the occasion of Diwali 2020. The film will reportedly have a massive release on Sankranti 2021.

Vakeel Saab Release: Pawan Kalyan's Courtroom Drama To Hit The Theatres On January 14, 2021?

Pawan Kalyan Resumes Shooting For Vakeel Saab, Picture From The Sets Goes Viral!