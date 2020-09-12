Pawan Kalyan Thanks Ram Charan For Donating Rs 7.5 Lakh To The Deceased Janasainiks’ Families

Pawan Kalyan took to his social media today to thank actor-nephew Ram Charan for his kind gesture and keeping his promise right. Power Star thanked the Rangasthalam actor for donating Rs 7.5 lakh (2.5 lakh each) to the families of three Pawan fans (also Jana Sena party members) who were electrocuted to death, while erecting a banner for Pawan Kalyan's birthday, in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district.

Pawan Kalyan wrote, "My heartfelt thanks to Sri Ram Charan for his kindhearted gesture of sending Rs 7.5 lakhs (2.5 to each) to the deceased Janasainiks families who had lost their lives in a tragic accident in Chittoor. Your compassionate gesture will be remembered. Thank You." The Mega Power Star replied back to him with folded hand emoji.

According to Jana Sena Party's press release, the deceased were identified as Arunachalam (28), Somasekhar (30) and Rajendra (32). 3 more fans were injured during the unfortunate incident that occurred on the eve of Power Star's 49th birthday on September 1, 2020. The actor also expressed his deep respect to the fans and extended his support by donating Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased. Stylish Star Allu Arjun also came forward to lend support to the families by donating Rs 2 lakh each.

On the professional front, Pawan Kalyan is currently busy with Venu Sriram's Vakeel Saab. He is also a part of Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi's and Harish Shankar's action-romantic drama tentatively titled PSPK 27 and PSPK 28 respectively.

