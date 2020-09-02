Pawan Kalyan Turns 49: Allu Arjun To Mahesh Babu, Tollywood Celebs Pour In Birthday Wishes
Actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan turned 49 today (September 2) and on this special day, Power Star is giving a special treat to his fans by sharing updates about his upcoming projects. Earlier in the day, the makers of Pawan Kalyan's comeback film, Vakeel Saab shared the motion poster on social media.
Pawan Kalyan's birthday is indeed a special day for his fans as they always trend his birthday hashtag on Twitter. However, this time, fans have cancelled the trend after three Power Star fans died while erecting banners in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh. But Tollywood celebs didn't miss any chance to wish Pawan Kalyan on his birthday.
Allu Arjun
"Many happy returns of the day to Power Star Pawan kalyan garu ."
Samantha Akkineni
"Wishing the absolutely wonderful @PawanKalyan sir a very happy birthday .. with great wisdom comes great responsibilities. Wishing you good health and great happiness forever and ever."
Mahesh Babu
"Wishing you a very happy birthday, @PawanKalyan !! May your kindness and humility always inspire a change. Good health and happiness always!"
Chiranjeevi
"తనువులు వేరైనా లక్ష్యం ఒక్కటే
మార్గాలు వేరైనా గమ్యం ఒక్కటే
తన గుండెచప్పుడు ఎప్పుడు జనమే
తన ఆశయం ఎల్లప్పుడూ జనహితమే.
జనసేనానికి పుట్టినరోజు శుభాకాంక్షలు.
కళ్యాణ్ బాబు Happy Birthday
@PawanKalyan."
Venkatesh Daggubati
"Happiest birthday to a wonderful human being and my dear friend @PawanKalyan!! Wishing you a year filled with health & happiness!! #HBDPawanKalyan"
Nivetha Thomas
"Happy birthday @PawanKalyan sir! Meeku manashanti mariyu manchi arogyam kavalani korukuntunanu."
Ravi Teja
"Wishing one of my favourite people, @PawanKalyan garu a very Happy Birthday!! A good friend and a fine example of a true gentleman! Enjoy your day!"
Devi Sri Prasad
"HAPPIEST MUSICAL BIRTHDAY to our Dearest #POWERSTAR @PawanKalyan sir Inspite of being sooo "POWER"FUL, ThankU 4 being so Cool, Kind, Grounded & Loving Dear Sir Keep Rocking & Entertaining us with ur Power Packed Movies forever sir #HBDPaᴡanKalyan #HBDPowerStar."
Naga Shaurya
"Many more years to you #Powerstar @PawanKalyan garu. May you keep inspiring young minds #HBDPawanKalyan."
Nithiin
"Wishing our POWERSTAR Pawan Kalyan Garu a very happy birthday!! May you keep making everyone smile and have a long, happy and successful life. Love you sir! #HBDpawankalyan."
Also Read : 3 Pawan Kalyan Fans Lost Their Lives While Erecting Banners; Birthday Trend Cancelled
Also Read : Vakeel Saab Motion Poster Out! Pawan Kalyan Is All Set To Fight For Justice