Payal Rajput Is Dating This Actor; Find Out Who

Payal Rajput, who made a powerful debut in Telugu film industry with the film RX100 is dating her childhood buddy and actor Saurabh Dhingra.

The duo has always been posting each other pictures on social media and one can say that they are made for each other. Recently, on the occasion of beau Saurabh Dhingra's birthday, Payal shared a lovely picture with him on her Instagram handle.

She wrote, "Happy bday to the only person that's capable of loving my imperfections 😊 No one will be ever as precious to me as you are. 🧿I cherish every moment we spend together,m forever grateful for the happiness and peace you brought into my life. Happy birthday mere jaan"

Well, in this caption, Payal expressed all her love for Saurabh and fans can say only one word - Adorable. Saurabh is an actor and aspiring singer. He has acted in Sony Liv's web series Pyar Ishq Rent. He has also worked in a short film Mr Clown in which he acted and composed music.

On the other hand, after making a solid debut with RX100, Payal featured in some flop films. However, Venkatesh Daggubati and Naga Chaitanya starrer Venky Mama turned out to be a blessing for her. The film did a good business at the box-office.

Payal Rajput has recently featured opposite Ravi Teja in Disco Raja. The film failed to do well at the box-office.

