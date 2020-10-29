Pooja Hegde Becomes The Highest Paid Actress In Tollywood Overtaking Samantha & Anushka: Reports

Pooja Hegde has become one of the favourite actresses of many filmmakers in the Indian film industry. The actress currently has multiple projects from Bollywood as well as the South film industry. Amidst all, a latest report published in a leading portal states that Pooja is now the highest-paid actress in Tollywood.

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the producer's guild of Telugu film industry requested actors to reduce 20 per cent from their remuneration. However, considering her popularity and demand in Indian films, Pooja has reportedly decided to hike her remuneration.

Notably, even after agreeing to a pay cut, Pooja Hegde would be taking home Rs 2.5 crore for signing a new film. With this, she has become the highest-paid actress in Tollywood and has overtaken Anushka Shetty and Samantha Akkineni.

For the unversed, Anushka Shetty, who previously remained the highest-paid actress for many years, reportedly charges Rs 2 crore for each film. Apart from her, Samantha Akkineni also charges Rs 1.5 crore for each project. But Pooja's remuneration has surprised everyone. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

Talking about Pooja Hegde's career, she was a part of 2019's Telugu superhit Maharshi, starring Mahesh Babu in the lead role. Her last Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo with Allu Arjun broke all records and became the highest-grossing Telugu film of 2020.

On the professional front, Pooja Hegde will next be seen in Telugu films like Radhe Shyam opposite Prabhas, and Most Eligible Bachelor opposite Akhil Akkineni. She will also play the lead role in Salman Khan-starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Ranveer Singh's Cirkus, directed by Rohit Shetty.

