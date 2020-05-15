Pooja Hegde Grants Long Dates To Prabhas20 Makers; Read Deets Inside!

Prabhas fans can't keep calm and we don't blame them, as we are equally excited for his upcoming project, tentatively titled Prabhas20. We have got a new update about the action-thriller, which has been temporarily halted due to the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak.

As per the recent reports, the lead actress of the movie, Pooja Hegde has agreed to give bulk dates to the makers of the Prabhas-starrer. Going by the buzz, we are sure that the movie will resume the shoot at a brisk pace, once the lockdown ends. Rumoured to be titled O Dear, Prabhas20 will mark the maiden collaboration of the south diva with the Rebel Star.

Pooja Hegde, like most celebrities of the industry, is currently enjoying family time amid the lockdown. The actress is usually seen sharing glimpses from her life including daily routine and cooking experiments.

Coming back to the movie, earlier, we had reported that the makers of the thriller were slammed on social media for not updating the fans about the film. There were also rumours that the makers will launch the poster on the occasion of Ugadi, which unfortunately didn't happen and left the fans annoyed. Prabhas20 was launched in 2018 with a formal pooja ceremony. Recently the director of the action-thriller Radha Krishna Kumar released some candid pictures from the ceremony.

Talking about the shoot post lockdown, the director said, "We had finalized Europe to shoot most of the scenes." But now it is not possible due to the lockdown." Prabhas20 will have Priyadarshini, Krishnam Raju, and Bhagyashree in pivotal roles. The movie bankrolled by UV Creations is slated to hit the theatres by the end of 2020. It is also said that the release might get postponed due to the ongoing lockdown.

