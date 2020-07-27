Pooja Hegde Hikes Her Remuneration Yet Again!

South diva Pooja Hegde is undoubtedly one of the most sought-after actresses down south. She has definitely become a lucky charm, after featuring in several films in pivotal roles and that too with the superstars of Tollywood like Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu and now Prabhas.

As per the latest reports, the actress has again hiked her remuneration for movies. Earlier, she had charged Rs 1.50 crore for Saakshyam that featured Bellamkonda Srinivas in the lead role. That was the highest remuneration she had charged for a film until now.

Talking about Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, she was given a remuneration of Rs 1.40 crore. The movie became a huge success at the theatres and turned into one of the most successful films of the lead actors Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde. The Trivikram Srinivas directorial turned into 2020's Sankranti winner as well. Well, now it is said that the actress is demanding a huge paycheck for her future projects, i.e a whopping Rs 2 crore, while also looking for a good script and the cast of the film.

It is to be noted that the actress could only receive Rs 1 crore for her upcoming project with Prabhas. It is said that the film, titled Radhe Shyam, was signed before Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo because of which she was not able to negotiate an amount higher than her previous projects. Well, the actress surely deserves a big paycheck for her impressive acting chops and charm that proves her one of the best actresses of the industry currently.

Talking about Radhe Shyam, the film is helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar and is bankrolled by Gopikrishna Movies and UV Creations. The pan-India project was earlier scheduled to release by the end of 2020 but was indefinitely postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Featuring Bhagyashree, Priyadarshini, Murli Sharma, Sathyan, Sachin Khedekar, Sasha Chettri and Kunaal Roy Kapur in key roles, the highly-anticipated movie will release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam.

Allu Arjun-Pooja Hegde's Butta Bomma Becomes The Most Viewed Song Of Telugu Film Industry

Prabhas & Pooja Hegde Starrer Radhe Shyam's Tentative Release Date Has Baahubali 2 Connection!