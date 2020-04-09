Pooja Hegde On Being No 1 Heroine In Tollywood: I Like To Be In The Top Slot

Pooja Hegde is now considered as every director's favourite, all thanks to her last film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Well, the actress has been delivering back-to-back successful films in Tollywood and now became the number one heroine in the Telugu film industry.

Pooja Hegde feels overwhelmed with audiences love feels like the top of the world. She is taking all the advantages of her star status. During a media interaction, Pooja Hegde responded on her star status in Tollywood and said, "I like to be in the top slot and I'm happy with the position I have been enjoying in the Telugu film industry." "I love to be called the number one heroine and I also want the same status in Bollywood," she further added.

On a related note, after delivering blockbuster like Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo starring Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde will next be seen in Radha Krishna Kumar's directorial venture opposite Baahubali star Prabhas. Prabhas 20 is said to be an intense love story set in the '70s, and fans are eager to see Prabhas and Pooja together on the silver screen. Reportedly, due to Novel Coronavirus outbreak, the makers of Prabhas 20 quickly concluded the Georgia schedule and headed back to Hyderabad. The post-production work of the film has been stopped due to lockdown.

Apart from Tollywood, Pooja is also making waves in Bollywood. After Housefull 4's big success, the actress bagged the lead role opposite Salman Khan in his next, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Interestingly, she is also in talks with filmmaker Hanu Raghavapudi for a women-centric film. Earlier, reports were also stating that she will be seen romancing Suriya in Hari's directorial venture, Aruvaa. But the official confirmation about the same hasn't come yet.

Also Read : Pooja Hegde Is Dating This Bollywood Actor? Find Out The Truth