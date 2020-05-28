PoojaMustApologizeSamantha Goes Viral On Twitter After Pooja Hegde’s Statement On Samantha

Earlier in the day, we reported that Pooja Hegde's Instagram account was hacked by some miscreants. After the account was recovered by her digital team, the actress took to her Instagram handle and wrote, "Hackers, you'll suck. #firstworldproblems #hackersgetalife." Well now, it looks like the sultry siren is in huge trouble following the hacking. Twitter is literally on fire with her recent Instagram story seemingly put up by the hacker(s).

Apparently, a story from the account had Samantha Akkineni on the television screen. The picture was captioned, "I don't find her pretty at all." Well, the mean caption on Pooja Hegde's account didn't go down well with Samantha fans, who lashed at the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actress. Others trolled the south diva and even asked her to apologize to Sam. #PoojaMustApologizeSamantha is currently trending on Twitter with more than 7000 tweets so far. Pooja Hegde was even asked to check her eyesight.

Here Are The Trolls That Are Going Viral On Twitter:

Sakthi Surya @Sakthisurya_vd Very Pretty Face with tears of joy #PoojaMustApologizeSamantha CuriousRavi @ravikiran248 2020 in short #PoojaMustApologizeSamantha @hegdepooja @Samanthaprabhu2 Ragnar lothbrok @RcVjMutual #PoojaMustApologizeSamantha #master @hegdepooja you look like a lizard × Kαvín Kαnnαn × @HBK_Memes 2 Minutes Silence For Those Who Speaks About Pretty Smiling face with halo❤ #PoojaMustApologizeSAMANTHA

Well now, with all the harsh comments from the netizens, we will have to wait and watch if Pooja Hegde apologizes to the charming actress of the South. On the professional front, Pooja will resume shooting for #Prabhas20 opposite Prabhas once the lockdown ends. The actress is also a part of Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Surprisingly, the actress will romance Samantha Akkineni's brother-in-law Akhil Akkineni in Most Eligible Bachelor.

