    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      #PoojaMustApologizeSamantha Goes Viral On Twitter After Pooja Hegde’s Statement On Samantha

      By
      |

      Earlier in the day, we reported that Pooja Hegde's Instagram account was hacked by some miscreants. After the account was recovered by her digital team, the actress took to her Instagram handle and wrote, "Hackers, you'll suck. #firstworldproblems #hackersgetalife." Well now, it looks like the sultry siren is in huge trouble following the hacking. Twitter is literally on fire with her recent Instagram story seemingly put up by the hacker(s).

      pooja hegde

      Apparently, a story from the account had Samantha Akkineni on the television screen. The picture was captioned, "I don't find her pretty at all." Well, the mean caption on Pooja Hegde's account didn't go down well with Samantha fans, who lashed at the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actress. Others trolled the south diva and even asked her to apologize to Sam. #PoojaMustApologizeSamantha is currently trending on Twitter with more than 7000 tweets so far. Pooja Hegde was even asked to check her eyesight.

      Here Are The Trolls That Are Going Viral On Twitter:

      Sakthi Surya @Sakthisurya_vd

      Sakthi Surya @Sakthisurya_vd

      Very Pretty Face with tears of joy

      #PoojaMustApologizeSamantha

      CuriousRavi @ravikiran248

      CuriousRavi @ravikiran248

      2020 in short

      #PoojaMustApologizeSamantha @hegdepooja @Samanthaprabhu2

      Ragnar lothbrok @RcVjMutual

      Ragnar lothbrok @RcVjMutual

      #PoojaMustApologizeSamantha

      #master

      @hegdepooja

      you look like a lizard

      × Kαvín Kαnnαn × @HBK_Memes

      × Kαvín Kαnnαn × @HBK_Memes

      2 Minutes Silence For Those Who Speaks About Pretty Smiling face with halo❤ #PoojaMustApologizeSAMANTHA

      Well now, with all the harsh comments from the netizens, we will have to wait and watch if Pooja Hegde apologizes to the charming actress of the South. On the professional front, Pooja will resume shooting for #Prabhas20 opposite Prabhas once the lockdown ends. The actress is also a part of Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Surprisingly, the actress will romance Samantha Akkineni's brother-in-law Akhil Akkineni in Most Eligible Bachelor.

      Pooja Hegde's Official Instagram Account Hacked!

      Pooja Hegde Grants Long Dates To Prabhas20 Makers; Read Deets Inside!

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X