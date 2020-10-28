Poonam Bajwa Is In Love! Reveals About Her Life Mate With An Adorable Birthday Post

After a few speculations about her entry in the popular reality show Bigg Boss Telugu 4, Poonam Bajwa has yet again made it to the headlines, but this time with a big surprise for her innumerable fans and followers. The beautiful actress today took to her social media handle to share a few pictures of her with a handsome hunk to reveal her relationship with him.

Sharing some adorable pictures from their vacay she opened up about her boyfriend Suneel Reddy, as she wished him on his birthday with an adorable post. She wrote, "Birthday greetings @suneel1reddy!!! To My roots, my ground and my wings! Happy Happy Birthday to this handsome guy, beautiful soul, my partner in crime, life mate, romantic date, playmate soul mate, my co-creator in all dreams gigantic, all moments magical!! I intend for you, all the happiness, joy, good health, excitement love, fun, frolic, travel from this moment on, forever! Many many happy returns of the day booboo!!! I love you more than words could ever say! P.s. much as I never believed in PDA, esp on IG, the bug has gotten to me and here it is."

Well, fans and followers of the actress are on cloud nine with the big revelation of Poonam and are congratulating her in this regard.

The actress best known for her roles in Telugu films like Premante Inte, Modati Cinema, Boss and Parugu was crowned Miss Pune in the year 2005. She was last seen in the 2019 biographical film NTR: Kathanayakudu as Garapati Lokeswari. Poonam Bajwa has also been a part of the Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada film industries.

