Poonam Kaur After Fighting Depression: I Don’t Want To Die, I Want Justice

Poonam Kaur Tweets

After Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Poonam shared her thoughts in a series of tweets. She said, "For a long time, I have been talking about what I am going through. Today, I tweeted because I don't want to die of depression. Sushant Singh, who killed himself, was also fighting with depression. Well, not because he didn't see success, but because he was being ill-treated by his colleagues in the industry. People did not respect him. He was depressed and suppressed. He was seeing a doctor, going for therapies, and couldn't take it anymore. So he killed himself. I don't want to die but live. The pain I have been going through made me a tweet."

Poonam Kaur On Cause Of Depression

Poonam Kaur revealed the real cause behind her state of depression. She said, "Everybody knows what happened to me. But the fact is that they don't take names. I have been exposed enough for it and in 2017, I had a nervous breakdown. My friend from Dubai flew to India after learning the news to take care of me. She knew what happened to me and went to that director, who pushed me into depression and sought help. She met him in person, called him more than thrice and asked him to solve the issue. But there was no reply from him. He made me lose all that I had. My projects, the name, happiness, peace and whatnot. I am left with nothing. It has been more than three years since I have slept peacefully."

Poonam Kaur Wants Justice

Poonam Kaur now seeks justice for what happened to her. She said, "I want justice for what has happened to me and everybody in the industry knows what that is. I don't want to die. Why should I suffer for someone else's mistakes? I have had a lot of patience and I think it is high time that people in the industry come to my rescue. I don't want money, films, name or fame. I want the person behind all this to be exposed. He's wearing a mask and is pretending to be a very good, innocent, kind and great person. People call him Guruji as if he is a saint. No. He is not. Many actresses have lost their career because of him, and his manipulations. He is the one who has to lose his career. Not us. My life has been ruined now."

Poonam Kaur On Not Getting Help From Anyone

Poonam Kaur revealed that she didn't get help from anyone when she was in trouble. When asked about help from any actors from the industry, she said, "Do you think I wouldn't have done it? I did everything I could do. I am still fighting. But what did I get? I was asked to ‘forget', ‘take it lite' and understand that ‘it is all common here'. I approached MAA. But I didn't even get a proper reply from them. I approached some actresses who are part of MAA and they were blaming me in return. Not even a single actress supported me. The one who post #blacklivesmatter, this matters and that, where were they when their fellow actress needed them? They will never speak up because they are afraid of losing the projects they have. I wish someone stood up for me at least once. Also, a young producer called me up and said that the fans will not leave me for what I am doing. What did I do?! I am asking for justice for what has happened to me."