    Sushant Singh Rajput
      Poonam Kaur Lashes Out At Ram Gopal Varma After He Announces His Next Film Power Star

      Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma is not only popular for his films, but also controversial comments. His love and hate relationship with Pawan Kalyan is known to all. RGV argues that he is the biggest fan of Power Star, but the director also targets him with his political satires and tweets.

      Poonam Kaur and Ram Gopal Varma

      Now, Ram Gopal Varma announced a film on Pawan Kalyan and it has been titled as Power Star. Announcing his next on Twitter, RGV wrote, "BREAKING NEWS: My next film on RGVWORLDTHEATRE is titled POWER STAR ..it will be starring P K, M S , N B , T S, a Russian woman , four children , 8 buffaloes and R G V ..No prizes will be given for understanding who the characters are #RGV'sPOWERSTAR."

      Ramu also shared a video of the star of the film, who seems to be a duplicate of Pawan Kalyan. While sharing the video, the director wrote, "Here is the STAR of my new film POWER STAR ...This shot was taken when he visited my office ..Any resem-blance to any other person is incidentally coincidental and intentionally unintention-al.."

      After the announcement, actress Poonam Kaur got very angry and lashed out at him. She stated that he should create a character for himself as a person who instigates women to use abusive language. Poonam wrote, "Plz include a character named #rgv who calls girls finding out their emotional weakness n instigates them to use abusive language and sends tweets to them to share as if they are doing it n then informs media about it ...I respected U when I was a child ...feel sad about u now."

      Ever since RGV announced the film Power Star, Pawan Kalyan fans started posting abusive replies under his posts. After facing backlash on Twitter, RGV clarified his stand by stating, "Me announcing POWER STAR film the same day as Pawan Kalyan announcing KAPU NESTHAM is purely destiny and there's no conspiracy on his or my part ..I don't know anything about KAPU NESTHAM and am sure he doesn't know about POWER STAR This I swear on all his fans including ME."

      RGV's last released Naked Nanga Nagnam aka NAKED got 35K plus views on RGV World Theatre. The film was released on June 27 on ShreyasET and viewers can watch this erotic thriller at Rs 200 per view.

      Story first published: Monday, June 29, 2020, 10:48 [IST]
