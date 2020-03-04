Post Acharya, Koratala Siva To Direct Chiranjeevi's Son Ram Charan?

Koratala Siva is currently busy with his film Acharya which stars Chiranjeevi in the lead. The shooting is happening at a brisk pace and soon Mahesh Babu will be joining the sets as well. He has an extended cameo in the movie which is touted to be a social drama revolving around Naxalism. Though Acharya is still in the making, rumours are already doing the rounds about Siva's next.

If the latest buzz is to believe then Koratala Siva will direct Chiranjeevi's son Ram Charan in his next directorial venture. According to a report in 123telugu.com, the Acharya filmmaker will start working with Charan after wrapping his social drama. Interestingly, the Magadheera hero was supposed to team with Siva after the latter's debut film Mirchi released in 2013.

However, things didn't work out for some reason and their collaboration never happened. But looks like that's going change pretty soon. While Koratala Siva hasn't made any announcement about his next outing, it would indeed be great if he does a film with Charan in the lead. Plus, the 34-year-old actor is producing Acharya so he is already aware of Siva's working style. Hence there won't be any surprises on the sets if they actually do come together for a movie.

At the moment, Ram Charan is busy with SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR which stars Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. The period action drama was initially scheduled to release on July 30. But now the big-budget film will arrive in the cinema halls next year on January 8.

RRR, which will release in Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages, also features Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty and Anant Nag in prominent roles.

