Prabhas 20 First Look Featuring Prabhas Set To Stun The Fans

Today at 10 am, you will witness one of the amazing poster ever seen in the history of Tollywood, as makers of Prabhas 20 are all set to launch the first look poster of the film. According to sources, the first look poster, featuring Prabhas in a new avatar, will indeed leave the fans astounding.

It is said that the actor will appear in a lover boy avatar, which will be completely different from his earlier characters in Saaho and the Baahubali series. Well, we are very much excited for the first look release just like you.

Earlier, the makers of the movie UV Creations took to social media to announce the first look release date of the film, which completely thrilled the fans who were eagerly awaiting for an update from the makers. For the uninitiated, the title of the movie will also be unveiled along with the poster launch. There are also rumours suggesting that the movie will be either titled O Dear or Radhe Shyam. Well, we will have to wait for few more minutes to see if there is any truth behind the rumours revolving around the film's title.

#Prabhas20 helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar will have Pooja Hegde as the female lead. Bankrolled by Gopikrishna Movies and UV Creations, the pan-India project was earlier scheduled to release by the end of 2020, but was indefinitely postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Featuring Bhagyashree, Priyadarshini, Murli Sharma, Sathyan, Sachin Khedekar, Sasha Chettri, and Kunaal Roy Kapur in key roles, the highly-anticipated movie will release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam.

Prabhas 20, set in the backdrop of 1970's love story, will reportedly have the Rebel Star essaying the role of a fortune teller while Pooja Hegde that of a princess.

