    Sushant Singh Rajput
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Prabhas 20 First Look Featuring Prabhas Set To Stun The Fans

      By
      |

      Today at 10 am, you will witness one of the amazing poster ever seen in the history of Tollywood, as makers of Prabhas 20 are all set to launch the first look poster of the film. According to sources, the first look poster, featuring Prabhas in a new avatar, will indeed leave the fans astounding.

      prabhas

      It is said that the actor will appear in a lover boy avatar, which will be completely different from his earlier characters in Saaho and the Baahubali series. Well, we are very much excited for the first look release just like you.

      Earlier, the makers of the movie UV Creations took to social media to announce the first look release date of the film, which completely thrilled the fans who were eagerly awaiting for an update from the makers. For the uninitiated, the title of the movie will also be unveiled along with the poster launch. There are also rumours suggesting that the movie will be either titled O Dear or Radhe Shyam. Well, we will have to wait for few more minutes to see if there is any truth behind the rumours revolving around the film's title.

      #Prabhas20 helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar will have Pooja Hegde as the female lead. Bankrolled by Gopikrishna Movies and UV Creations, the pan-India project was earlier scheduled to release by the end of 2020, but was indefinitely postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Featuring Bhagyashree, Priyadarshini, Murli Sharma, Sathyan, Sachin Khedekar, Sasha Chettri, and Kunaal Roy Kapur in key roles, the highly-anticipated movie will release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam.

      Prabhas 20, set in the backdrop of 1970's love story, will reportedly have the Rebel Star essaying the role of a fortune teller while Pooja Hegde that of a princess.

      First Look Of Prabhas 20 To Be Out On July 10!

      #Prabhas20: Makers To Erect A Hospital Worth Rs 5 Crore For The Prabhas- Pooja Hegde Starrer?

      Read more about: prabhas prabhas20 tollywood
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X