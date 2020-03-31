Prabhas 20: Here's How The Makers Are Using Lockdown Time To Finish Prabhas And Pooja Hegde Starrer

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde were busy shooting for their upcoming film Prabhas 20 till recently. In fact, both the actors flew down to Georgia and canned few action sequences despite the deadly Coronavirus outbreak. Not too long ago, the entire cast and crew of Prabhas 20 returned to India and since then, both Prabhas and Pooja have been practicing social distancing by staying at home.

Reportedly, the European schedule was supposed to be a long one but, the makers had to cut it short and return to the home turf because of the Corona crisis situation. Since all the film shootings have been halted as of now, the cast and crew of Prabhas 20 will resume the European schedule only after things get better. However, the makers are still working and using the lockdown time to their advantage.

Yes, you heard that right. According to a report in Tollywood.net, the post-production work on Prabhas 20 has already started and the makers are eyeing to complete it during this lockdown period. Apparently, Prabhas 20 is almost ready as the team only has to shoot a few more important action scenes.

Initially, Prabhas and Pooja-starrer was being called Jaanu, however, the makers clarified on that front and revealed their film's tentative title as Prabhas 20. Set in the 1970s, the movie is touted to be an intense love-story packed with some high-octane action sequences. We hear Prabhas is essaying the role of a fortune-teller in the film, which is being helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar and is expected to arrive in theatres on Dusshera this year.

