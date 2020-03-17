Prabhas 20: Pooja Hegde Leaves Georgia, Makers Confirm First Look To Be Out Soon

Pooja Hegde, who is currently making her presence felt not just in Tollywood but also in Bollywood, has wrapped up the Georgia schedule of her upcoming film, Prabhas 20. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the intense love story stars Prabhas in the lead and is expected to hit the theatres in October this year during Dusshera.

Recently, the entire team of Prabhas 20 zoomed off to Georgia to shoot some important portions despite the Coronavirus pandemic. Later, filmmaker Radha Krishna Kumar took to Twitter and updated all the fans about canning a chase sequence. He tweeted, "Successfully completed the cutest chase sequence with amazing international crew. Looking forward to the longest schedule in Europe #Prabhas20."

After filming in cold weather amidst rains and Coronavirus threat, the cast and crew of Prabhas 20 is now back in India. Earlier in the day, Pooja shared few pictures from Georgia on her Instagram account and wrote, "And just before I leave Georgia, it gives us a snowy goodbye..See you in safer times...#timetogohome #itsawrap #sanitse."

Thanking his international crew, Radha Krishna Kumar also tweeted today, "One more schedule done!! I thank the Georgian team for helping us finish a kickass schedule!! Lovely people you are!! #Prabhas20 First look soon."

As soon as the filmmaker posted this message, fans went crazy and in no time #Prabhas20FirstLook started trending on Twitter. While everyone is eagerly waiting for Prabhas starrer to hit the screens, for now, we are just glad that the makers will soon give us a sneak-peek into what's in store for us. It is being said that the first look will be out on the auspicious occasion of Ugadi. Along with that, the title of the film will be announced as well.

ALSO READ

Prabhas 20: Romantic First Look Featuring Prabhas And Pooja Hegde To Be Out On Ugadi