Prabhas 20: Romantic First Look Featuring Prabhas And Pooja Hegde To Be Out On Ugadi

Just a few days back, Prabhas was spotted at the Hyderabad airport as he zoomed off to Europe for the shoot of his upcoming film Prabhas 20. The untitled project, which is said to be a love story, is being directed by Radhe Krishna Kumar and also stars Pooja Hegde in the lead. While regular updates have been coming in about the movie, the latest one is sure to make all the Prabhas fans super happy.

According to newindianexpress.com, the first look and the title of Prabhas starrer will be revealed on the auspicious occasion of Ugadi which happens to be on March 25. What's interesting is that Prabhas and Pooja did a fun photo-shoot before heading off to Europe for a long schedule. Revealing the same, a source said to the newindianexpress.com, "Before heading for Georgia, the team did a photoshoot with Prabhas and Pooja in four different costumes in specially-constructed house and train sets that replicate a bygone era of Europe."

The source further added, "Of the four stills, the makers have finalised two posters for the first look. In the first of these, the duo will be seen sitting in a train compartment having a hearty laugh. The second poster will show them in a jovial mood playing the piano together. The makers and Prabhas are delighted with the output and are waiting to share it with everyone on Ugadi."

Well, after hearing all these details, we are indeed excited to see what the makers have in store for us. The entire team of Prabhas 20 is still in Georgia shooting for the movie and they recently canned a chase sequence featuring the Baahubali hero. Set in the 1970s, the love story apparently has Prabhas playing the role of a fortune teller. Bollywood actress Bhagyashree will be seen essaying the role of his mother.

Though makers are yet to announce the release date, we hear they are eyeing to wrap up the film by mid-summer as they want to release Prabhas 20 in October. As soon as Radhe Krishna Kumar's directorial venture is out in theatres, Prabhas will then start working on his 21st film which is going to be helmed by Nag Ashwin.

Prabhas Zooms Off To Europe Despite Coronavirus Outbreak, Here's Why!