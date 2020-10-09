Prabhas 21: Amitabh Bachchan Part Of Nag Ashwin-Prabhas-Deepika Padukone Movie!

The massive update is here! Makers of Prabhas 21, Vyjayanthi Movies have announced Superstar Amitabh Bachchan's inclusion in one of the biggest films to be made in the history of Indian cinema by Nag Ashwin that stars the Rebel Star Prabhas and Bollywood's most sought-after-actress Deepika Padukone.

Unveiling a 27-second video, the team wrote, "How can we try to make a legendary film without the legend Amitabh Bachchan." A clip from his innumerable movies was also added to the mass video.

Welcoming Big B on board, producers of the film Vyjyanthi Movies tweeted, "Welcoming with a full heart, the pride of a billion Indians. The Amitabh Bachchan. Our journey just got BIG-ger!"

Earlier in the week, Nag Ashwin had confirmed a 'killer update' coming in after a Prabhas fan quizzed if the makers of the film are dropping an update on the actor's 41st birthday (October 23, 2020). To this, the director said that a big update is not possible as the film's shoot might take more time, but a special update would be unveiled much before the birthday.

Let us tell you that with Prabhas 21, the Rebel Star will be joining hands with Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone for the first time. Interestingly, the project will mark her debut in the Telugu film industry. It is also said that the legendary filmmaker Singeetam Srinivasa Rao will be mentoring the magnum opus, which will start rolling from next year after the lead actors' current commitments. The prestigious project will be shot in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.

Prabhas 21: Nag Ashwin Promises 'Killer Update' From The Film Before Prabhas' Birthday!

Deepika Padukone Doubles Her Remuneration For Prabhas 21?