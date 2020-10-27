Prabhas 21: Deepika Padukone To Have A Powerful Role In Nag Ashwin’s Next?

As we all know, Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone will be seen sharing screen space with pan-India star Prabhas in his 21st film, directed by Mahanati fame Nag Ashwin. A few months ago, the makers proudly announced that they are collaborating with the Padmaavat actress for Prabhas 21. Ever since Deepika was cast in the Prabhas-starrer, fans are very excited to know updates about her role.

Amidst all, a report published in a leading portal states that Deepika will have a powerful role in Nag Ashwin's directorial. The Mahanati director is reportedly penning Deepika Padukone's role to make it as important as Prabhas. If reports are to be believed, Ashwin is working hard on Deepika's character so that it can appeal the pan-India audience. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

Apart from Deepika Padukone and Prabhas, #Prabhas21 also stars Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan in a dynamic role. On October 9, Prabhas confirmed Big B's casting by sharing a collage video of his films on Instagram. He wrote, "Finally, a dream coming true... Sharing screen space with the legendary @amitabhbachchan Sir! #NamaskaramBigB."

Meanwhile, #Prabhas21 makers are planning to cast more popular celebrities across the country. Hence, they are yet to make an official announcement about the other cast and crew of the film. Produced by Ashwini Dutt under Vyjayanthi Movies, the film will release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

On a related note, Deepika Padukone will next be seen in 83 and Shakun Batra's untitled film. She has reportedly been cast in Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham-starrer Pathan too.

