Prabhas And AR Rahman To Team Up For #Prabhas20? Read To Know!

Radha Krishna Kumar's directorial venture #Prabhas20 has been making the headlines since its inception. Starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles, the film reportedly revolves around the duo's love story set in the 1970s. The makers of the film are currently busy with the post-production work of the film, which is going on at a brisk pace amid the lockdown.

It is a known fact that the Baahubali actor enjoys a huge fan following down south, and they sure are eagerly awaiting an update from the makers of Prabhas 20. Well, fasten your seatbelts as we have got an exciting piece of news for you. As per the latest report, AR Rahman will be joining team Prabhas 20. Yes, you read that right! The music maestro will reportedly compose music for Prabhas' 20th venture. Earlier, there were reports that Bollywood music composer Amit Trivedi might handle the music composition of the film.

However, an official confirmation has not yet been made by the makers about AR Rahman's inclusion. If true, we literally can't wait for the maiden collaboration of AR Rahman and Prabhas for the highly anticipated movie. How excited are you to see them team up for the first time? Share your views in the comment section below!

Talking about the shoot of the film post lockdown, the director had revealed that Europe was finalized to shoot most of the scenes of Prabhas 20. With the current lockdown and travel ban imposed by the government, the European schedule is very unlikely to happen. Prabhas 20 will also feature Priyadarshini, Krishnam Raju, and Bhagyashree in pivotal roles. The movie, bankrolled by UV Creations is slated to hit the theatres by the end of 2020. However, it is also said that the release might get postponed to another date due to the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.

Pooja Hegde Grants Long Dates To Prabhas20 Makers; Read Deets Inside!

Bhagyashree Gets Trolled By A Netizen For Portraying Prabhas' Mother, Actress Replies In Style!