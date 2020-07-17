Prabhas Casts Two Young Stars In UV Creations’ Adult Comedy?

Prabhas has always been considered as one of the most humble actors in the Telugu film industry. The Rebel Star's helping nature is quite popular in Tollywood and fans have witnessed it several times.

The latest report published in a leading portal states that Prabhas is helping two young stars for an adult comedy project. Well, the report suggests that Prabhas has helped his friend and director Sobhan's son Santosh Sobhan to sign two new movies under UV Creations banner. A source informed the portal that Prabhas is recommending Santosh Sobhan to his banner UV Creations.

Now, according to the latest update, famous actor Brahmaji's son Sanjay has also been roped in for the same adult comedy project. For those who are unversed, Brahmaji's son, Sanjay made his Tollywood debut with the film, O Pitta Katha. The film turned out to be a box office success and got immense appreciation from the critics as well.

Sanjay and Santosh Sobhan will be sharing screen space in an upcoming adult comedy. The report also states that the adult movie will be made on a low budget. The shoot will commence once the Coronavirus pandemic eases out.

Talking about Prabhas' upcoming movies, the actor will be seen sharing screen space with Pooja Hegde in Radhe Shyam directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. The makers of the film recently released the first look and as expected, it was loved by all. On the other hand, Prabhas will also be playing the lead role in a sci-fi drama directed by Mahanati director Nag Ashwin. The makers are planning to rope in Deepika Padukone opposite Prabhas for the film.

