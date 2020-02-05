Prabhas Collaborating With SS Rajamouli For Yet Another Film?

After creating history in Indian cinema with the Baahubali series, superstar Prabhas and maverick filmmaker SS Rajamouli are again coming together for a film. Yes, you heard that right. While both of them are currently busy with their respective projects, we hear the actor-director duo will soon start working on their fourth movie.

That's not all! Apart from playing the lead role, Prabhas will reportedly wear the producer's hat for this untitled project. He will co-produce the film along with Rajamouli himself. Since Prabhas and Rajamouli's box office record has been terrific, its but obvious that all eyes will now be on their new venture which is expected to roll at the end of this year.

Currently, Prabhas is busy with his upcoming film which is being helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar. Co-starring Pooja Hegde in the lead, the movie is temporarily titled Prabhas 20 and will arrive in cinema halls during Summer this year. Rajamouli, on the other hand, is shooting for his magnum opus RRR and hence there has been no official announcement regarding his next outing with Prabhas till now.

RRR, which is a fictional tale about freedom fighters taking on the British empire and the Nizam of Hyderabad, stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in the lead. While the three heroes are already shooting for the period action-drama, Bhatt will soon join them on the sets. Initially, RRR was supposed to release on July 30 but now the Baahubal director is planning to release his film either in October-November or during Sankranthi next year.

Coming back to Prabhas and Rajamouli's collaboration, the makers are yet to finalize the rest of the cast. However, the film's music will be scored by MM Keravaani. Earlier, there were reports about Prabhas teaming up with KGF director Prashanth Neel for a Pan-India film. While fans would have loved them working together, sadly things didn't work out between the two it seems.

