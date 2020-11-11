Prabhas Completes 18 Years In Tollywood; Fans Trend #18GloriousYearsOfPrabhas On Twitter

Pan-India star Prabhas completes another fulfilling year in the Telugu film industry. The Rebel Star has been entertaining and winning the hearts of the audience with his roles in varied films for almost 18 years now.

On this special occasion, the actor's innumerable fans and followers across the globe couldn't keep calm as they trended #18GloriousYearsOfPrabhas. Prabhas' friends and colleagues from the industry were also seen congratulating the Baahubali actor in this regard.

Here are a few tweets!

Being perfect is not about hits .. Its not about winning your competitors .. Its about you and your relation with work .. Its about how you love your work .. He loved his work right from the beginning and continue to do so .. Coz he is a true winner#18GloriousYearsOfPrabhas pic.twitter.com/yGniQDBSVa — Prabhas Trends ™ (@TrendsPrabhas) November 11, 2020

Congrats #Prabhas Anna For Completing 18 Years In TFI. Debuted with #Eshwar and now he is the Face of Tollywood & Biggest Pan India Superstar.



Best wishes from @NameisNani fans :)#18GloriousYearsOfPrabhas pic.twitter.com/Q0cfJ2HCop — Actor Nani Fans (@UrsActornaniFc) November 11, 2020

A regional hero to Pan Indian Status. Definition of larger than life roles and transformations...Yet too grounded and his fans darling.. This guy RebelStar #Prabhas started his journey 18 yrs ago today... Wishing our Darling many more successful years #18GloriousYearsOfPrabhas pic.twitter.com/aMJrdVTaKG — Team PRABHAS (@TeamPrabhasOffl) November 11, 2020

Prabhas started off his film journey in 2002 and since then, there has been no looking back for the actor. In all these years, he has portrayed some memorable characters with his brilliant performances to only become a bankable actor overtime.

From his debut Eshwar to his latest release Saaho, his transformation has been incredible and with every passing project, the actor's fanbase and work graph has only gone upwards, breaking boundaries and box office records.

The actor has not just won critical acclaim from the critics and audience of India but has also won the hearts of the people across the globe.

Talking about his upcoming projects, Prabhas will next be seen opposite Pooja Hegde in a romantic drama titled Radhe Shyam directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. He is also a part of Bollywood director Om Raut's epic drama Adipurush and Nag Ashwin's yet to be titled project with Deepika Padukone as the leading lady.

Prabhas' Picture With Charmme Kaur's Alaskan Malamute Pet Dog Goes Viral; Netizens Say 'Too Cute'

Adipurush: Electrifying Fan-Made Poster Of Prabhas As Lord Ram Goes Viral!