      Prabhas Completes 18 Years In Tollywood; Fans Trend #18GloriousYearsOfPrabhas On Twitter

      Pan-India star Prabhas completes another fulfilling year in the Telugu film industry. The Rebel Star has been entertaining and winning the hearts of the audience with his roles in varied films for almost 18 years now.

      On this special occasion, the actor's innumerable fans and followers across the globe couldn't keep calm as they trended #18GloriousYearsOfPrabhas. Prabhas' friends and colleagues from the industry were also seen congratulating the Baahubali actor in this regard.

      Here are a few tweets!

      Prabhas started off his film journey in 2002 and since then, there has been no looking back for the actor. In all these years, he has portrayed some memorable characters with his brilliant performances to only become a bankable actor overtime.

      From his debut Eshwar to his latest release Saaho, his transformation has been incredible and with every passing project, the actor's fanbase and work graph has only gone upwards, breaking boundaries and box office records.

      The actor has not just won critical acclaim from the critics and audience of India but has also won the hearts of the people across the globe.

      Talking about his upcoming projects, Prabhas will next be seen opposite Pooja Hegde in a romantic drama titled Radhe Shyam directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. He is also a part of Bollywood director Om Raut's epic drama Adipurush and Nag Ashwin's yet to be titled project with Deepika Padukone as the leading lady.

      Story first published: Wednesday, November 11, 2020, 16:39 [IST]
      X