Prabhas’ Fan-Made Poster Of Adipurush Goes Viral On The Internet

Prabhas is all set to rule the box office in future too. In the last two months, the Rebel Star announced three back-to-back pan-India projects. His latest one Adipurush with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior director Om Raut will be one of the most expensive films of his career.

Adipurush has been creating a lot of buzz amongst the masses since it was announced. Prabhas' fans can't keep calm to see their favourite actor in the role of Lord Rama on the big screen. Fans even started imagining Prabhas in Lord Rama's avatar, as they recently made a poster of Adipurush.

Well, the animated fan-made poster of Adipurush featuring Prabhas as Lord Rama went viral on the internet, which shows the Saaho actor in a well-toned body. He can be seen holding a bow in one hand and a laser sword in the other hand. Adipurush's fan-made poster is indeed making the fans excited to see the original look of Prabhas from the movie. However, we will have to wait for the official one.

Talking about Adipurush, the film is based on the Indian epic, Ramayana, which focuses on the theme of victory of good over evil. It will be made on a whopping budget of Rs 500 crore. Reportedly, producer Bhushan Kumar is planning to spend Rs 250 crore just on its VFX. Apart from this, some reports also state that Saif Ali Khan and Keerthy Suresh could be seen playing the antagonist and the role of Sita respectively.

Adipurush will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. The film will start rolling in Summer 2021 and will release in 2022. Apart from Om Raut's next, Prabhas will also be seen in Pooja Hegde-starrer Radhe Shyam and Nag Ashwin's next untitled sci-fi film, starring Deepika Padukone as the female lead.

