Prabhas' Fans Donate PPE Kits To Aged People In Need

Prabhas has time and again extended his helping hand to the needy and especially during this perilous period of the lockdown, Prabhas has been actively donating and doing his bit in saving the society from the threat of the Coronavirus. Taking inspiration from their favourite superstar, fans of the actor recently donated PPE kits to older people.

As the lockdown has been eased a little, it has opened opportunities for many to resume work, but unfortunately, the older people who cannot really work are having difficulty in maintaining their health and have their daily meals too.

Prabhas' ardent fans who have always taken inspiration from the Baahubali actor for all his good deeds and down to earth nature, have followed his example and donated PPE Kits to the people in need. Theywore t-shirts with Prabhas' picture printed on it while doing so.

These fans are from Srikakulam, a city in Andhra Pradesh. They shared this kind deed on their social media and said,"#PRABHAS Fan'S From SRIKAKULAM Donated Medicals Kit'S To Aged People Who Are In Need .

Medical Kit Contain's

- B.Complex MultiVitamin Syrup

- Vitamin C

- Paracetamol 650

- Mask's

- Sanitizer

#AndhraPrabhasFC | #RadheShyam."

Prabhas had recently participated in the go green campaign and planted saplings, which once again proves how the actor is actively taking part in various activities and doing his bit to save the environment. During this ongoing pandemic, Prabhas had donated a huge sum of Rs 4 crore to help the country fight the unseen virus. Prabhas always inspires his fans to donate and do their bit in helping others in whatever way they can!

