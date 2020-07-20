Prabhas Fans Not Happy With Deepika Padukone; Here’s The Reason!

Recently the makers of Prabhas' 21st film welcomed Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone on board. The fans and followers of the stars are more than thrilled with the latest announcement, which has left many fans awaiting to watch their chemistry on-screen. Well now, it looks like Prabhas fans are not happy with the actress' recent tweet, in which she clarified about the movie.

Apparently, Deepika was replying to a content written by an entertainment portal that wrote 'Prabhas21' while mentioning the yet-to-be-titled movie and clarified that the movie is a trilingual project which will be made in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Deepika Padukone had tweeted, "Thank you for reporting. However, a) The film is not titled #Prabhas21. It only happens to be Prabhas's 21st film. b) It is a trilingual film: Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. Kindly make note. Thank you.."

Well, apparently many netizens threw light on the write-up saying that usually fans and followers of most south Indian stars trend the actor's upcoming project with his/her name and the number of the movie on social media. They also said that the entertainment portal had clearly written in their heading that the movie has not been titled yet. A few netizens wrote that Deepika is trying to dominate the Rebel Star because of her stardom in Bollywood, and wouldn't have said the same if the movie had starred the Khans.

Here are the tweets:

The multilingual project is directed by Nag Ashwin, who is known for his National Award-winning biopic Mahanati. Earlier, while talking about the movie, the director has said that the pairing of Deepika Padukone and Prabhas and the story between them will be the highlights of the film. He added that he believes the movie will be something that the audiences will carry in their hearts for years to come.

Touted to be a science fiction drama, the film is being bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Movies.

