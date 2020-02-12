Prabhas’ Filmmakers In Trouble; Find Out Why

Prabhas is considered as one of the most popular stars in the world. After the release of Baahubali, the actor has become a famous name in every household. Due to his huge fan following, Prabhas usually gets mobbed and captured by paparazzi as well as fans.

However, this situation is now giving trouble to Prabhas' filmmakers. As per reports, the Saaho actor's pictures from the sets of his upcoming films get leaked due to his popularity. The producers Vamsi and Pramod are unhappy over people who leak sets' pictures on the internet.

Reportedly, the filmmakers have built over six sets on the outskirts at Tellapur and have transported to Annapurna Studios. However, the media come to know about it and gather there to click pictures. Because of this, the filmmakers feel that the leaks could play a spoilsport and kill the buzz.

A source close to the development said, "A train set, boat and another lavish set to recreate Europe were some of the sets erected. However, Vamsi and Pramod were apprehensive that if such details are revealed, then the audience may not experience the thrill when watching the film."

Prabhas will next be seen opposite Pooja Hegde in Radhakrishna's directorial venture. The film is tentatively titled Jaan. The film has a vintage European backdrop with an amazing love story.

The actor's last release Saaho which also starred Shraddha Kapoor did good business at the box-office. Directed by Sujeeth, the film was released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

