Prabhas’ First Look Poster From #Prabhas20 Coming Soon! No More Waiting For Fans!

The makers of Prabhas 20 are indeed going through a tough time amid the Coronavirus lockdown. We had recently reported that the makers of the thriller were slammed on social media for not updating the fans about the film. There was also a buzz that the movie will launch the poster on the occasion of Ugadi, which didn't happen and it apparently annoyed the fans. Well, if the rumours are to be considered true, the Prabhas 20 team is all set to unveil the first look poster jointly, with the title soon.

It is said that the team has decided about it as they saw fans excitement regarding the project. The producers UV creations recently tweeted, "We are amidst a global pandemic and many lives are at stake due to the current situation. Owing to the current situation, we have paused all our activities. After all this is over, we promise to come up with many more updates. We urge everyone to stay home & stay safe."(sic)

For now, the post-production work of the film is going on a brisk pace amid the lockdown as the core team is working day and night from home. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Prabhas 20 will have Pooja Hegde essay the female lead role. Touted to be a romantic thriller, the makers are said to have completed 70% of the film's shoot. Also, the Georgia shoot has been canceled for now due to the ongoing lockdown, and the sequence might be shot in Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City.

