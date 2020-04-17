    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Prabhas’ First Look Poster From #Prabhas20 Coming Soon! No More Waiting For Fans!

      By
      |

      The makers of Prabhas 20 are indeed going through a tough time amid the Coronavirus lockdown. We had recently reported that the makers of the thriller were slammed on social media for not updating the fans about the film. There was also a buzz that the movie will launch the poster on the occasion of Ugadi, which didn't happen and it apparently annoyed the fans. Well, if the rumours are to be considered true, the Prabhas 20 team is all set to unveil the first look poster jointly, with the title soon.

      Prabhas

      It is said that the team has decided about it as they saw fans excitement regarding the project. The producers UV creations recently tweeted, "We are amidst a global pandemic and many lives are at stake due to the current situation. Owing to the current situation, we have paused all our activities. After all this is over, we promise to come up with many more updates. We urge everyone to stay home & stay safe."(sic)

      For now, the post-production work of the film is going on a brisk pace amid the lockdown as the core team is working day and night from home. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Prabhas 20 will have Pooja Hegde essay the female lead role. Touted to be a romantic thriller, the makers are said to have completed 70% of the film's shoot. Also, the Georgia shoot has been canceled for now due to the ongoing lockdown, and the sequence might be shot in Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City.

      Post-Production Work Of Prabhas 20 Goes On Amid COVID1-19 Lockdown

      Read more about: prabhas prabhas20
      Story first published: Friday, April 17, 2020, 18:22 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 17, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X