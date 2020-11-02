Prabhas Had A Huge Crush On His Radhe Shyam Co-Star, Reveals THIS Actress

Prabhas recently made it to the headlines for the motion poster release of his upcoming film Radhe Shyam. The breathtaking poster featuring the Rebel Star and south diva Pooja Hegde indeed impressed their fans and the netizens, who are awaiting the big release.

Well looks like the attention of the gossip mongers have now been diverted after a big revelation by actress Bhagyashree about the Tollywood superstar. Apparently, during a media interaction, the beautiful actress revealed that Prabhas had a huge crush on her. She further said that during the filming of Radhe Shyam, Prabhas came to her and told that he had a huge crush on her. Well, the netizens are in awe with the big revelation of the actress and are looking forward to watching the duo share screen space.

Interestingly, she is also a part of National Award-winning actress Kangana Ranaut's multilingual biopic Thalaivi directed by AL Vijay.

Coming back to Radhe Shyam, the cast and crew of the romantic-thriller are currently filming in Italy since the last few weeks now. If reports are to be believed, the team will soon return to Hyderabad. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film will also feature an ensemble cast including Jagapathi Babu, Satyaraj, Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma, Riddhi Kumar, Priyadarshini Pullikonda and Shasha Chettri.

The film backed by Vamsi, Pramod and Praseedha under their banners UV Creations and Gopikrishna Movies. Veteran actor UV Krishnam Raju is presenting the film, which will have a massive release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi. The music for Radhe Shyam has been composed by Justin Prabhakaran. Reportedly, Radhe Shyam will release in 2021, however, there is no official confirmation regarding the same from the makers' side.

