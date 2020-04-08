    For Quick Alerts
      Prabhas Has Been Video Conferencing With Anushka Shetty During Lockdown?

      Yes, you heard that right! In fact, Prabhas has been video conferencing with all his close friends, including Anushka Shetty, during this lockdown period, in order to keep himself busy. Since all film shootings have been put on hold due to the 21-day lockdown, Prabhas has been using his free time in the most fun way possible.

      According to a report in 123telugu.com, Prabhas has been catching up on sleep most of the time, and that's understandable given that he has been working non-stop for the past few years. The same report also states that when the Baahubali hero isn't busy sleeping, he spends his self-quarantine time video conferencing with his buddies, Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubati and filmmaker SS Rajamouli. Well, that's another way to keep oneself entertained, no?

      Not too long ago, Prabhas jetted off to Georgia to shoot some important action sequences for his film Prabhas 20, which is being directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. Pooja Hegde, who plays the female lead in the untitled movie, also flew down to the beautiful European country amidst the Coronavirus outbreak.

      The European schedule of Prabhas 20 was supposed to be a long one, but the makers had to cut it short and return back home, as the Corona situation had taken a turn for the worse. Since then, Prabhas has been in self-quarantine and isn't worrying about his movies getting delayed, as the handsome hero feels that human survival is most important in such tragic times. We definitely second that, what about you guys?

      Makers Of Prabhas 20 Respond To Trolls And Criticisms By Prabhas' Fans For No Update On The Film

      Story first published: Wednesday, April 8, 2020, 18:43 [IST]
