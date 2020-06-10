Prabhas In Trouble: Case Filed Against Actor’s Staff Member For Violating COVID-19 Norms

After Baahubali: The Conclusion, Prabhas is prepping for his upcoming venture, tentatively titled #Prabhas20. Well now, the Rebel Star has found himself in trouble, as a case has been booked against the actor's staff member. As per reports, a case has been lodged against the staff member for entering Prabhas' guest house by violating COVID-19 norms amid the lockdown. The case came up for hearing at Kukatpally court in Hyderabad on Tuesday, as the revenue officials seized the guest house citing the violation.

There are reports that information was received by the Serilingampally revenue officials about the violation, after which, a case was registered at the police station and his guest house was seized.

Well, this is not the first time when the revenue officials have locked horns with the actor. Earlier, the officials have seized Prabhas' farmhouse citing it was constructed on the government's land. The Telangana high court had found fault with the revenue officials for forcible dispossession of Prabahs' property then.

On the work front, Prabhas will resume shooting for his 20th venture as soon the lockdown gets lifted. Recent grapevine suggests that the title and first look poster of the movie will be out in the second week of June. However, there is no confirmation about the same yet. Touted to be a romantic thriller, the movie is helmed by KK Radha Krishna, and Pooja Hegde will be seen romancing the Baahubali actor. Bankrolled by UV Creations, the movie will have Prabhas essaying a unique role of a palm reader. Bollywood music director Amit Trivedi is composing music for the film which also features yesteryear actress Bhagyashree in a pivotal role.

Prabhas is also a part of Nag Ashwin's yet-to-be-titled movie, which is bankrolled by Ashwini Dutt and is slated to have a pan-India release. The makers are currently in search for the leading actress to pair opposite the reigning star of Tollywood.

