Prabhas Is The Second Actor After Legendary Raj Kapoor To Win Russian Audiences’ Heart

PAN-India star Prabhas is not just a bona fide star but is a sensation. His two-part epic Baahubali crossed all boundaries of language and region and has become a global hit.

Ace actor Raj Kapoor had won the heart of Russian audiences with his work like Shree 420, Awara, Aradhana, and so many more films. It's over three decades later that Prabhas has won the hearts of Russia with his Pan-world hit, Baahubali. The film was released in 2015 and has created a history for itself as it emerged as a huge hit.

Baahubali and Prabhas have made a solid remark in the books of history and Baahubali is a film which is sure to capture your minds and hearts. The film is sure to give you cinematic experience which is larger than life and goosebumps in its climax scenes. One is sure to have the best time while watching the film.

Prabhas is one of a kind and always ensures that whatever project he is a part of with his expertise and experience in acting, he breathes life into every character and that instantly forms a connection with the audiences. Fans are always looking forward to seeing the actor in a whole new avatar and character.

After delivering Baahubali, even Saaho was a huge hit and was released in Japan. Fans have gone gaga over the actor. This is just mere proof of how the actor has now become a PAN-WORLD star. His upcoming project with Nag-Ashwin is going to be the first-ever PAN-WORLD release followed by Prabhas' 20th.

