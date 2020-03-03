Prabhas’ Name Lands Raahu Actress Kriti Garg In Trouble

Raahu actress Kriti Garg lodged a complaint in Panjagutta police station and claimed that a person had tried to con her by offering a role in Prabhas' next by claiming himself as a director. The case has been registered and transferred to the cybercrime police station.

A cop said that they received a complaint from director Subba Rao, who is working with Kriti Garg in his upcoming project saying that Kriti had received a phone call and an email. The anonymous caller introduced him as Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and offered her a lead role opposite Young Rebel star Prabhas in his upcoming film.

Kriti said that she was asked to come to Mumbai to audition for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial venture starring Prabhas in the lead role. However, after reaching Mumbai, the actress realised that the call was a hoax.

Also Read : Wait, WHAT! Is Prabhas Getting Paid More Than Rs 100 Crore For Nag Ashwin's Film?

After Kriti landed in Mumbai, rumours were doing the rounds that she is missing. But later, she told one of the leading portals, "I am safe at my house in Mumbai. It is true that an impersonator called me. After reaching my home, I dozed off and my mobile was switched off. This caused worry in my director, who went to the police to complain against the impersonator."

Kriti was last seen in Subbu Vedula's directorial venture Raahu, which was produced by AVR Swamy, Raja Deverakonda, Sri Shakthi Babji and Subbu Vedula under Sri Shakthy Swaroop Movie Creations Banner.