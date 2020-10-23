Prabhas Not To Celebrate His 41st Birthday On The Sets Of Radhe Shyam In Italy?

Actor Prabhas turned 41 today, and on this special day, the Baahubali actor is busy filming for his next Radhe Shyam in Italy. A couple of days ago, Radhe Shyam makers gave a delightful surprise to the Rebel Star fans by sharing his first look as Vikramaditya from the much-awaited film, starring Pooja Hegde as the female lead.

Meanwhile, Prabhas has reportedly decided not to celebrate his 41st birthday on the sets of Radhe Shyam in Italy. As per a report published in a leading portal, Radhe Shyam's unit in Italy had decided to celebrate Prabhas' birthday on a grand scale, but the Saaho actor politely refused to do it.

If reports are to be believed, Prabhas is not celebrating his birthday because of the Coronavirus pandemic in the world. He feels that it's not appropriate to celebrate in such situations. His main target is to wrap up Radhe Shyam's shoot safely and return to Hyderabad as soon as possible. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam is an intense love story in which Prabhas will reportedly play the role of a palm reader whereas Pooja Hegde will portray a princess. The film also features Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Sachin Khedekar, Kunaal Roy Kapur and many others in pivotal roles. Jointly produced by Gopikrishna Movies and UV Creations, the Prabhas-starrer will release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam.

