Prabhas-Om Raut’s Epic Drama Was Initially Titled Ayodhi And Not Adipurush?

Fans and followers of Prabhas are elated with the recent announcement of Prabhas' 22nd outing titled Adipurush. The actor will yet again be seen in an epic drama after almost 4 years of the Baahubali series. Interestingly, there were several speculations about the title and the first look poster of the film released with the announcement.

In the poster, the fierce avatars of Ramayana including Ram, Hanuman and Ravan were seen inculcated in the letter 'A'. Well, let us tell you that the movie is the screen adaptation of Ramayana and therefore the title of the film was earlier fixed Ayodhi and not Adipurush. Yes, you read that right!

As per rumours, the makers wanted to keep the title of the epic drama as Ayodhi, a name very close to Lord Ram's birth place Ayodhya. But the team later decided to rename the film due to the current issues around the ancient city. For the uninitiated, the Ayodhya dispute revolves around the ownership of a site, which on one hand is traditionally regarded among Hindus to be the birth place of Ram, and on the other hand, it is considered as the location that holds the history of the famous Babri Masjid.

Coming back to the movie, the film is directed by Bollywood film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Om Raut. Though the other cast and crew of the film has not been announced yet, there are rumours that Saif Ali Khan might essay the antagonist in the highly-anticipated film. Adipurush will be made on a humongous budget of Rs 400 crore with never-seen-before action sets and exceptional VFX work.

The bilingual project will be shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi. The film will also have a big release with the dubbed versions in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and several other foreign languages. Adipurush is currently in the pre-production stage and is expected to start rolling in 2021, and release in 2022.

