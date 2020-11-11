Prabhas’ Picture With Charmme Kaur’s Alaskan Malamute Pet Dog Goes Viral; Netizens Say ‘Too Cute’

The innumerable fans and followers of Prabhas are celebrating 18 years of the actor in the Telugu film industry. They have been trending the hashtag #18YearsOfPrabhasInTFI with a few pictures from his films including Radhe Shyam and Baahubali.

Well now, looks like a recent picture of the Rebel Star with an Alaskan Malamute has diverted the attention of the fans, as they can't get enough of the adorable duo. Apparently, actress turned producer Charmme Kaur recently took to her Twitter space to share a picture of her 9-month-old Alaskan Malamute with the darling of Tollywood. She captioned the picture as, "#Darling with my 9 months old baby boy." In the picture, the duo can be seen seated on a mustard yellow couch as they pose gleefully for the camera. Well, netizens are totally in love with the picture, that has gone viral on social media and opine that the duo look 'too cute' to handle.

Interestingly, Charmme has also tagged Puri Connects, the film production company founded by director Puri Jagannadh and co-founded by the actress, which has surprised many as they wonder if Prabhas is going to be a part of the duo's next project.

Check out the tweets here!

Too cute — Raju Garu Prabhas; Vikram Aditya Loaded (@pubzudarlingye) November 10, 2020

Movie planning ga fast ga accouncement echeyandhi — Naveenᵖʳᵃᵇᵃ (@pb20_1000cr) November 10, 2020

Kompa thisi puri tho mass movie plan chesthunnara — MaDhuSagar (@MaDhuSagar6234) November 10, 2020

Simham 🔥🔥 — Hari SaaHo ➐ (@ImSaaho19) November 10, 2020

Looking cute — Moola Anuradha (@AnuradhaMoola) November 10, 2020

On the work front, Prabhas will be next seen in Radha Krishna Kumar's romantic drama Radhe Shyam opposite Pooja Hegde. The team recently returned to India after their shoot schedule in Italy. The Rebel Star is also a part of Om Raut's pan-India project Adipurush and Nag Ashwin's film tentatively titled #Prabhas21, which will have Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone in a promising role.

