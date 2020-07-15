Prabhas & Pooja Hegde Starrer Radhe Shyam’s Tentative Release Date Has Baahubali 2 Connection!

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde-starrer Radhe Shyam is one of the most anticipated movies of 2021. The makers released the first look poster of Radhe Shyam last week and as expected, fans trended it on social media. Interestingly, Prabhas fans couldn't stop gushing over his chemistry with Pooja Hegde in the poster.

Ever since the first look of Radhe Shyam came out, fans are curious to know the release date of this upcoming romantic-drama, directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. And guess what, we got a piece of interesting information about Radhe Shyam's release date! Well, as per a report published in a leading portal, Prabhas is thinking of releasing Radhe Shyam on April 28. Interestingly, Prabhas' biggest hit Baahubali: The Conclusion was also released on April 28 and after this information, fans will leave no stone unturned to trend Radhe Shyam's release date on social media.

However, an official confirmation about Radhe Shyam's release date is yet to come. But if this happens, it will be a double celebratory moment for Prabhas' fans. Talking about the development of Radhe Shyam, the makers have already shot 70 per cent of the film with Prabhas and Pooja Hegde. The team was shooting the film in Georgia until the Coronavirus pandemic hit the world. Ahead of the lockdown, Radhe Shyam team came back to India.

Now, the makers are planning to resume the shoot in September so that they can release Radhe Shyam on April 28, 2021. However, everything depends on the Coronavirus cases which are currently increasing rapidly in the country.

Also Read : After Radhe Shyam, Fans To Get Exciting Update About Prabhas 21 By The End Of July!

Radhe Shyam starring Pooja Hegde and Prabhas, is set against the backdrop of Paris in the 1920s. Prabhas will reportedly be seen as a fortune teller. The film will be releasing in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam.

Also Read : Radhe Shyam First Look Poster Out! Prabhas And Pooja Hegde Are Head Over Heels In Love!