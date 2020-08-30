Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor’s Action Entertainer Saaho Clocks One Year!

It was exactly a year ago when fans and followers of cinema were treated with the high octane action thriller Saaho which was yet another Pan India release for Prabhas after the Baahubali series.

The magnum opus saw the Rebel Star play an action-packed role and also cemented him as the pan Indian star. Saaho was one of the highest-grossing films of 2019 and not only did it chart massive numbers in the southern circuit but also collected over Rs 150 crore in the Hindi film market. The action-thriller was also a superhit in overseas, thanks to the complete entertainer that was high on action, romance and even had hints of comedy in it.

Prabhas' global fandom played a very important role in the success of the film. The film also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay, Murali Sharma, amongst others. Saaho is a high octane action thriller which is presented by T-Series, produced by UV Creations and directed by Sujeeth.

